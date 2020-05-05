WEINBACH--Lawrence, (Larry) died suddenly on May 1, 2020 at the age of 80 as a result of a rare auto-immune disease. He is survived by Patricia, his beloved wife of 58 years; his three children, Wendy, Peter (Janine), and Danny (Julie) Weinbach; his four grandchildren, William, Max, Mirabelle and Eli, and his brother, Arthur (Joanne). Larry achieved much throughout his education, career and life. Raised in Waterbury, CT, he excelled in school and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School in 1961. He joined Arthur Andersen immediately after and worked his way through the ranks to become Managing Partner and chief executive of Andersen Worldwide from 1989 to 1997. He was chairman and chief executive officer of Unisys from 1997 to 2006. Most recently, he served as chairman of Great Western Products Holdings since 2009 and on the Board of Discover Financial Services as lead director from 2009 to 2018 and as independent chairman since January 2019. Larry's career achievements were overshadowed only by his personal accomplishments. He cared deeply about Pat and his immediate family, and enjoyed many long-term friendships, which were formed in all aspects of his life. He made a difference to those who knew him, as someone who was admired and truly liked. Larry was committed to helping others and was involved in numerous philanthropic activities including the Board of Carnegie Hall, Trustee of University of Pennsylvania, among others. His impact on those he touched will be long lasting. A virtual funeral will be held for the immediate family only, while a celebration of life may be considered later.





