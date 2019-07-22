WOLF--Lawrence P., Esq., on July 18. The Goldman family and BLDG MGMT company mourn the loss of our long time Associate, Attorney, and dear friend. Larry was in- house counsel to Irving Goldman and then counsel to BLDG for 50 years. His advice and council will be greatly missed. Our condolences to his beloved wife, Wendy, his daughters, Robyn and Abby, his son-in-law, Marc, and his adored grandchildren, Jackson and Hudson. We greatly thank Larry for his sound legal advice from law school to his last breath. Dorian Goldman and Marvin Israelow, Katja Goldman and Michael Sonnenfeldt, Victoria and Lloyd Goldman
Published in The New York Times on July 22, 2019