ZOLOTOR--Lawrence. The staff and Board of Trustees of JBI International (established in 1931 as The Jewish Braille Institute) mourn the unexpected passing of our longtime and devoted colleague, Larry Zolotor. A multifaceted individual, Larry gave many of his talents to the betterment of JBI and the enhancement of JBI's service to thousands of blind and visually impaired beneficiaries around the world. We will miss him greatly and remember him with affection and gratitude. He was always there for us. May his memory be for a blessing. Susan L. Schlechter Co-Chair of the Board Steven P. Polivy Co-Chair of the Board Dr. Ellen Isler President & CEO



