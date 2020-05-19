BLAU--Lea (Kugel), age 84 died peacefully at her home on May 17, 2020. She was born in Brad, Romania and immigrated to Israel in 1951 where she completed her education culminating in a PhD from the Weitzmann Institute of Science. She came to the US for a postdoctoral fellowship at Rutgers University and she stayed, marrying her devoted husband Alfi Blau who predeceased her in 2016. She devoted her long professional life to being a well-respected professor of Chemistry at Stern College. She is survived by her nephew and niece Miron and Gabriela Abramovici, and her cousin Ioana Ratesh. A private funeral will be held on May 19, 2020 at the Old Montefiore Cemetery, Springfield Gardens, NY.





