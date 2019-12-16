EISENBERG--Lea. The Yeshiva University family deeply mourns the passing of Lea Eisenberg z"l, wife of the late Leon Eisenberg '47YC a"h. She served as the chair of the Stern College for Women Board of Overseers for many years and was active in the years before and after her devoted service as chair. She and Leon together, as YU Benefactors, established the Lea and Leon Eisenberg Beit Midrash at Stern College for Women as well as making many other generous gifts to enhance Stern College, the affiliated Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary and the Yeshiva University Museum. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Eisenberg children, Lawrence '75YC, '79E (and Maureen '77S), Richard '77YC (and Deborah '74YUHS, '79S) and Reva (and Glenn '71YUHS, '75YC, '79E) Hirsch; and their many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May they find comfort among those who mourn for Zion and Jerusalem. Yeshiva University Dr. Ari Berman, President Moshael J. Straus, Chairman, Board of Trustees



