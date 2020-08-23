1/1
LEA JACOBS
JACOBS--Lea Erin. Our daughter, Lea Erin Jacobs, 38, lost her life on August 18, 2020 after a long struggle with bipolar illness. She was a wonderful daughter, and we were proud of her many talents and accomplishments. She was an actress, artist, singer, dancer and creative thinker. She earned a BA at Wesleyan University and an MA from Johns Hopkins University in Mental Health Counseling. She brought her skills to jobs such as counselor, teacher and birthday entertainer. She did not allow her illness to define her or prevent her pursuing the next opportunity, until her struggle became too painful. She leaves behind her adoring parents, Sandra and Robert, brother Neal (Maria), niece Maria Nettie, nephews Sammy and Roger, and supportive aunts and uncles. Please honor her by contributing to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
