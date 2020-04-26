SICILIANO--Lea Norma. Lea Norma Siciliano, age 96, died on April 22, 2020, at the Amsterdam Nursing Home in Manhattan. Lea was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Born in New York City in 1923, she grew up in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan and brought up her family in Brooklyn, with her husband, Ralph Joseph Siciliano. Lea was a wonderful and caring mother who always had a positive outlook on life. Throug- hout her life, she tried to improve herself physically, intellectually and culturally, having purchased her first piano when she was 17 years old. She was also a volunteer for the Women's Land Army during WWII. While raising her children, Lea attended Brooklyn College and received a degree in physical education. She taught physical education at a junior high school in Brooklyn until her retirement. Lea is survived by her three children, Robert J. Siciliano, and his wife, Linda Jean, Donna M. Siciliano, M.D., and her husband, Stephen J. Haug, M.D., and Ralph A. Siciliano, Esq. and his partner, Steven J. Rosandich; four grandchildren, Karen Siciliano Lucas, Esq., and her husband Kevin, Lauren Siciliano and her husband, John Conte, and David Haug and Russell Haug; and two great-grand- children, Charles Lucas and Jack Lucas. Lea loved to dance and enjoyed attending the annual galas for the Little Sisters of the Assumption Family Health Service, a social service organization based in East Harlem www.lsafhs.org She was always the last person on the dance floor! She will be greatly missed.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 26, 2020