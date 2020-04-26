Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEA SICILIANO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SICILIANO--Lea Norma. Lea Norma Siciliano, age 96, died on April 22, 2020, at the Amsterdam Nursing Home in Manhattan. Lea was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Born in New York City in 1923, she grew up in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan and brought up her family in Brooklyn, with her husband, Ralph Joseph Siciliano. Lea was a wonderful and caring mother who always had a positive outlook on life. Throug- hout her life, she tried to improve herself physically, intellectually and culturally, having purchased her first piano when she was 17 years old. She was also a volunteer for the Women's Land Army during WWII. While raising her children, Lea attended Brooklyn College and received a degree in physical education. She taught physical education at a junior high school in Brooklyn until her retirement. Lea is survived by her three children, Robert J. Siciliano, and his wife, Linda Jean, Donna M. Siciliano, M.D., and her husband, Stephen J. Haug, M.D., and Ralph A. Siciliano, Esq. and his partner, Steven J. Rosandich; four grandchildren, Karen Siciliano Lucas, Esq., and her husband Kevin, Lauren Siciliano and her husband, John Conte, and David Haug and Russell Haug; and two great-grand- children, Charles Lucas and Jack Lucas. Lea loved to dance and enjoyed attending the annual galas for the Little Sisters of the Assumption Family Health Service, a social service organization based in East Harlem



SICILIANO--Lea Norma. Lea Norma Siciliano, age 96, died on April 22, 2020, at the Amsterdam Nursing Home in Manhattan. Lea was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Born in New York City in 1923, she grew up in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan and brought up her family in Brooklyn, with her husband, Ralph Joseph Siciliano. Lea was a wonderful and caring mother who always had a positive outlook on life. Throug- hout her life, she tried to improve herself physically, intellectually and culturally, having purchased her first piano when she was 17 years old. She was also a volunteer for the Women's Land Army during WWII. While raising her children, Lea attended Brooklyn College and received a degree in physical education. She taught physical education at a junior high school in Brooklyn until her retirement. Lea is survived by her three children, Robert J. Siciliano, and his wife, Linda Jean, Donna M. Siciliano, M.D., and her husband, Stephen J. Haug, M.D., and Ralph A. Siciliano, Esq. and his partner, Steven J. Rosandich; four grandchildren, Karen Siciliano Lucas, Esq., and her husband Kevin, Lauren Siciliano and her husband, John Conte, and David Haug and Russell Haug; and two great-grand- children, Charles Lucas and Jack Lucas. Lea loved to dance and enjoyed attending the annual galas for the Little Sisters of the Assumption Family Health Service, a social service organization based in East Harlem www.lsafhs.org She was always the last person on the dance floor! She will be greatly missed. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close