BERLINER--Leah Elaine Silver, "Grammy," resident of Hamden, CT died peacefully, surrounded by her adoring family, on August 4, 2019. She was 100 years young. She was a remarkable woman upon whom all relied for bringing wisdom, insight and clarity to any issue, an optimist, a loyal friend, a fierce social justice advocate and a tireless ball of energy. She and her late husband, Robert W. Berliner created a haven to nurture family and other loved ones to chart their own paths. Leah was born in Lawrence, NY on October 11, 1918. She was a graduate of Lawrence High School, Adelphi College and the Columbia School of Social Work. She spent much of her life working and volunteering for social service agencies - as a case worker for the Foster Home Bureau of the New York Association for Jewish Children, a Field Director for the Girl Scout Council of the Nation's Capital, and with Planned Parenthood, among others. She is survived by her children Robert, Jr. (Kathleen Ameche), Alice Hadler (James), Henry (Mickey Kavanagh), and Nancy (Alan Plattus), nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A memorial service is planned for 2pm, October 13, at the Lawn Club, New Haven, CT. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the New York Immigration Coalition (nyic.org/donate).
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 18, 2019