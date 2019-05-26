SUSSKIND--Leah. The Israel Cancer Research Fund (ICRF) mourns the passing of Leah Susskind, former Chair of ICRF's International Board of Trustees, and founder and current President of ICRF Israel. A staunch supporter of the organization, Leah was passionate about Israel's brilliant cancer scientists and believed that supporting their research would yield benefits for all humankind. May her memory be a blessing. Rob Densen, President Bryna Goldberg, Chair Mark A. Israel, MD, National Executive Director
Published in The New York Times on May 26, 2019