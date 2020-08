ZUCKER--Leah Doris. Indelible. Unconditionally devoted wife of Al who predeceased her, super loving mom to Bob Zucker and Julie Kuhn, adoring mother-in-law to Jeff, incredible grandmother to Eric, Jillian and Zak, sister-in-law to Denise and Bob Hodes, aunt to Hilary and Matt Hodes. Artistic, creative, warm and passionate about her beliefs. She put us ahead of herself without hesitation. Donations welcome: Jewish Foundation for the Righteous ( JFR.org ).