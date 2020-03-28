Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leandra S. Pope. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1932 - 2020

Leandra Sherman Pope, age 87, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Bozeman, Montana surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Washington, DC, on July 1, 1932, Leandra McCormick-Goodhart was the daughter of then British diplomat, Leander McCormick-Goodhart, and Janet Phillips of Butler, Pennsylvania.



To all who knew her, Lee was a bright light of endless energy, a loyal friend, and a devoted mother and grandmother.



A lover and patron of the fine and performing arts, Lee built her life's dream by converting a former elementary school in Croton Falls, NY to an acclaimed community theater and exhibition venue, The Schoolhouse Theater.



Showcasing and supporting the work of actors, writers, and artists for decades, this small equity theater catapulted many a production to Off Broadway, winning accolades and critical recognition along the way. Her leadership was recognized in 2018 by an ArtsWestchester Community Award.



Lee touched her world with passion and compassion, and lived her life with a reverence to social justice and a more inclusive society. With friends, Lee was a founding member of First Circle, a non-profit that in the 1970s assisted disadvantaged youth in the South Bronx.



Lee had many of her most memorable adventures with her long-time companion, the late Richard Prince. They shared a love of adventure and travel, and joyfully celebrated life together.



In keeping with her father's British roots, bottomless cups of tea would elevate Lee's every day, sipped in the eclectic and colorful rooms of her own design. Lee proved herself a closet poet, always searching for a magical rhyme, no doubt channeling her poet mother, Janet, who she adored but lost at an early age.



In 2015, Lee moved from her home of 60 years in Bedford, New York, to her version of paradise on a sliver of sand at Manasota Key on Florida's West Coast. There, with her dog, Blossom, she would walk the beach in search of shells, taking note of the changing tides and the blue-to-gray palette of the Gulf waters in perpetual transition.



Lee was the loving mother of her children, Chris and Holly, and their spouses, Maddy and Barton, who survive her, as do her beloved grandchildren, Remy, Jessie, Ben and Chloe.



She was proceeded in death by her dear brother, Freddie, and survived by her close friend and sister-in-law, Vicky Goodhart, and their children and families.



She was also survived by her step-sister and -brother, Henrietta and Leander McCormick-Goodhart; and by Richard Prince's daughters, and their families: Barbara, and husband, Barry, and their son, Eric; Laura, and her daughter, Rachel; and Madeleine.



The world has lost a bright and beloved soul. Lee, with her beautiful smile, would remind us: Stay on the sunny side and carry on! Leandra Sherman Pope, age 87, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Bozeman, Montana surrounded by her loving family.Born in Washington, DC, on July 1, 1932, Leandra McCormick-Goodhart was the daughter of then British diplomat, Leander McCormick-Goodhart, and Janet Phillips of Butler, Pennsylvania.To all who knew her, Lee was a bright light of endless energy, a loyal friend, and a devoted mother and grandmother.A lover and patron of the fine and performing arts, Lee built her life's dream by converting a former elementary school in Croton Falls, NY to an acclaimed community theater and exhibition venue, The Schoolhouse Theater.Showcasing and supporting the work of actors, writers, and artists for decades, this small equity theater catapulted many a production to Off Broadway, winning accolades and critical recognition along the way. Her leadership was recognized in 2018 by an ArtsWestchester Community Award.Lee touched her world with passion and compassion, and lived her life with a reverence to social justice and a more inclusive society. With friends, Lee was a founding member of First Circle, a non-profit that in the 1970s assisted disadvantaged youth in the South Bronx.Lee had many of her most memorable adventures with her long-time companion, the late Richard Prince. They shared a love of adventure and travel, and joyfully celebrated life together.In keeping with her father's British roots, bottomless cups of tea would elevate Lee's every day, sipped in the eclectic and colorful rooms of her own design. Lee proved herself a closet poet, always searching for a magical rhyme, no doubt channeling her poet mother, Janet, who she adored but lost at an early age.In 2015, Lee moved from her home of 60 years in Bedford, New York, to her version of paradise on a sliver of sand at Manasota Key on Florida's West Coast. There, with her dog, Blossom, she would walk the beach in search of shells, taking note of the changing tides and the blue-to-gray palette of the Gulf waters in perpetual transition.Lee was the loving mother of her children, Chris and Holly, and their spouses, Maddy and Barton, who survive her, as do her beloved grandchildren, Remy, Jessie, Ben and Chloe.She was proceeded in death by her dear brother, Freddie, and survived by her close friend and sister-in-law, Vicky Goodhart, and their children and families.She was also survived by her step-sister and -brother, Henrietta and Leander McCormick-Goodhart; and by Richard Prince's daughters, and their families: Barbara, and husband, Barry, and their son, Eric; Laura, and her daughter, Rachel; and Madeleine.The world has lost a bright and beloved soul. Lee, with her beautiful smile, would remind us: Stay on the sunny side and carry on! Published on NYTimes.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close