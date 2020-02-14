MENDELSOHN--Leatrice, died January 31st at the age of 83. She attended the High School of Music and Art, Vassar College, and the Institute of Fine Arts. A Ph.D in Art History, she specialized in the Italian Renaissance, and her book, Paragoni, is a classic in the field. She taught at McMaster University, Union College, and SUNY New Paltz, among other institutions. A true scholar and intellectual, she was devoted to the arts and loved her family, friends, Italy, museums, libraries, old films, and a good laugh. Donations in her name can be made to the , Vassar College, and the Renaissance Society of America. She is survived by her daughter, Jane Mendelsohn (Nick Davis) and her granddaughters, Lily and Grace. She was deeply loved. We will miss her and hold her in our hearts forever.



