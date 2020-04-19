Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEE CWIRN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CWIRN--Lee, passed away from Covid-19 on April 11 in Emerson, NJ. She was 94 years old. Born in Prague, Lee led an enchanted life as the daughter of Jane and Oscar Guth. When Germany invaded Czechoslovakia, her family fled first to Paris, then Casablanca, to Montreal and finally to New York City. She completed her education at Julia Richmond High School and NYU. It was her love of travel that led her to becoming a travel agent at Continental American Travel, followed by Valerie Wilson Travel where she excelled at providing stellar service to her clients. She continued working into her 90's. It was at a dance on the Upper West Side where she met the love of her life, Lazar. He too had escaped from Antwerp, ultimately settling in Manhattan as a diamond dealer on 47th Street. Married in February, 1949, they moved to Forest Hills and had one daughter. Life was good until 1965 when she was diagnosed with cancer. These were early days in terms of treatment and she almost died. It was her strength and support of family that guided her to recovery. Lee's first love was her family, but she also had a wide circle of friends and coworkers, and she was adored by all. She and Lazar were a "team" who loved to dance, travel, take long walks, dine out and have cocktails where they would catch up on each other's days. They held hands until death separated them. She is survived by her daughter, Caren and husband, Bill, grandchildren, Adam and Mollie, Jared and Leah, David and Sydney and great-grandchildren, Nathan, Noah and Graham.



Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close