EPSTEIN--Lee (Leon). (July 4, 1927-May 16, 2019) passed away peacefully with his beloved wife Lisa Kolb Liebert by his side; the cause was heart failure. We will miss his creative eye, his dedication, his endearing sense of humor, but most of all his extreme caring and kindness toward all who knew him. Simply put, he was the best husband, father and grandfather, making each of us feel special and heard. He had a close, enduring bond with his identical twin brother Dave; the two served in the Navy together during World War II, following in the footsteps of their older brother Maurice (Murray). In the 1960's, armed with an art degree from The Cooper Union, he embarked on an award-winning career as an art director at Doyle Dane Bernbach, the agency that spearheaded the creative revolution in advertising. Later, he joined forces with good friend Doug Warren to form the agency Warren & Epstein. He also had a long, distinguished career teaching art direction at Pratt Institute until 2017. In addition, he designed a vacation home on Fire Island that has been a joyful family gathering place for many years. Encouraged by Lisa later in life, he returned to painting with a focus on trees because he loved their individuality. These works delight us with their bold shapes and brilliant hues, conveying Lee's eternal optimism and enjoyment of life. Lee was predeceased by his parents, Aaron and Rose Epstein; his brother Murray; his first wife Sel Kornfeld Epstein; and his son-in-law Dr. Howard Brand. He is survived by his wife Lisa Kolb Liebert, Esq.; his daughter Dr. Shelley Epstein (Brand); his daughter and son-in-law Rena Epstein, Ph.D. and Paul Filson; his stepdaughter and son-in-law Danna Liebert and Dr. Luciano Lemos; his stepson and daughter-in-law Eric Haze and Rosie Perez; his dear grandchildren Danielle, Robin, Jackie, Sarah, Seth, Elena, and Lucas. A memorial to celebrate Lee's life will be at Girello in Tribeca on June 2 at noon. Donations may be made in his honor to .
Published in The New York Times on May 27, 2019