HILTON--Lee J. He was a salesman's salesman, loved jazz, the New York Times, and a great bagel. Also CEO of Schnorrer Travel, he travelled the world, staying in some of the finest hotels. From Washington Heights to homes on the Upper East Side, Sarasota and Costa Rica, Lee remained a New Yorker at heart, always independent and optimistic, befriending people and dogs the world over. He is survived by his devoted friend Ileana, his daughters Bonnie (Doug) and Elyse (Carol), and his granddaughter Shulian, who will all terribly miss being embarrassed by his outrageous hats.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 13, 2019