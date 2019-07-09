IACOCCA--Lee A., was a true visionary and an American giant. The son of Ellis Island immigrants, he applied the family lessons of hard work and determination in everything he did. The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island National Monuments wouldn't be what they are today if it wasn't for his leadership. He had the vision to create The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation which was responsible for the Centennial restoration of the Statue, the re-opening of Ellis Island as a museum, and the creation of the new Statue of Liberty Museum. The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation and our President and CEO Stephen A. Briganti, the Board of Directors, and Foundation staff are forever grateful to Lee Iacocca. We are saddened by our loss and our thoughts and prayers are with his family. A restored Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be his great legacy.



