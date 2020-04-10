KLINGENSTEIN--Lee. We mourn the loss of our dear friend, mentor to Bruce, and inspirational role model. Lee tirelessly and generously promoted improving the quality of -- and erasing the inequality in -- our system of public education, most prominently through his Board leadership of EL Education, Inc. We will miss Lee's wit and wisdom, inquisitive mind, kind and gentle manner, and devotion to family and friends. Our hearts go out to Daney and Lee's entire family. Bruce and Melissa Rich
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 10, 2020