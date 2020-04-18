KLINGENSTEIN--Lee. The Board and staff of EL Education mourn the passing of our founding Chairman, Lee Klingenstein. Lee was a visionary for public education reform. He was passionate about providing every child, regardless of background, the opportunity to develop into discerning adults and fully engaged citizens. Lee was our True North compass; our wise counselor; our eternal optimist; our dear friend. We extend our sincere condolences to Daney, Jo, Paul, Alan and the entire family. Bruce Rich, Chair Scott Hartl, President
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 18, 2020