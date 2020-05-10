KOZOL--Lee H. of Boston, MA. It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Lee Kozol on April 24, 2020 from the coronavirus. Lee was a prominent Boston attorney and a Senior Managing Partner at Friedman & Atherton. Upon graduation from Harvard Law School, 1957, Lee clerked for the Hon. William H. Hastie, U.S. Court of Appeals, Third Circuit. In 1963, he was appointed Chief of the Civil Rights and Liberties section under Attorney General Edward Brooke. He oversaw several landmark cases, most notably the implementation of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision finding prayer in public schools unconstitutional. In private practice over five decades, Lee was a passionate advocate for the law, and a great resource and support to his partners and associates. Among his achievements was the 1992 Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court decision that upheld his argument that lead paint did not fall within the pollution exclusion. Other noted contributions to the legal and cultural community include Lee's representation of the Opera Company of Boston and the sale of the New England Patriots in 1988. For the past decade, Lee worked tirelessly to defend and protect the Boston Waterfront from overdevelopment. He is survived by his beloved wife Gail (Slawsby) Kozol; his daughters, Melanie, Wendy and Penny; and his former wife, Paula Morse. Lee was a loving grandfather to Milo and Theo Carney, and Paul and James Wojtal. A celebration of Lee's life will be held at a later date.





