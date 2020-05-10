LEE KOZOL
1933 - 2020
KOZOL--Lee H. of Boston, MA. It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Lee Kozol on April 24, 2020 from the coronavirus. Lee was a prominent Boston attorney and a Senior Managing Partner at Friedman & Atherton. Upon graduation from Harvard Law School, 1957, Lee clerked for the Hon. William H. Hastie, U.S. Court of Appeals, Third Circuit. In 1963, he was appointed Chief of the Civil Rights and Liberties section under Attorney General Edward Brooke. He oversaw several landmark cases, most notably the implementation of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision finding prayer in public schools unconstitutional. In private practice over five decades, Lee was a passionate advocate for the law, and a great resource and support to his partners and associates. Among his achievements was the 1992 Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court decision that upheld his argument that lead paint did not fall within the pollution exclusion. Other noted contributions to the legal and cultural community include Lee's representation of the Opera Company of Boston and the sale of the New England Patriots in 1988. For the past decade, Lee worked tirelessly to defend and protect the Boston Waterfront from overdevelopment. He is survived by his beloved wife Gail (Slawsby) Kozol; his daughters, Melanie, Wendy and Penny; and his former wife, Paula Morse. Lee was a loving grandfather to Milo and Theo Carney, and Paul and James Wojtal. A celebration of Lee's life will be held at a later date.


Published in New York Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
1668 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02445
6172329300
May 4, 2020
A scholar and a gentleman. A very fine man who will be missed by many. MR
May 2, 2020
My condolences to Lee's family and friends. Lee was my counselor at Camp Brunonia in 1951 when I was 9. When I moved to Harbor Towers a few years ago I was impressed by his leadership. We had a few lovely conversations.
Kenneth Freed
April 30, 2020
My thoughts are with your family at this most difficult time. I will never forget the family reunion dinner, after 75 years, attended by my mother and I in 2011. Lee was a warm host and the memories created were wonderful.
Martin Rich
April 30, 2020
Lee was one of the best attorneys and one of the nicest people I have ever known. He was always there to talk to and a great listener. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to the entire Kozol family. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. Rest in Peace Lee. Sincerely, Alison Mongillo
