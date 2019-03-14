KUNTZ--Lee, 75, of Stuart, FL passed away on March 10, 2019 at his home after a long battle with cancer. Born in Nashville, TN, he had been a resident of New York City for 40 years before moving to Stuart in 2006. Lee completed his undergraduate studies at Duke University in 1965, majoring in History, and received his law degree from Columbia University Law School in 1968, where he was an editor of the Law Review and, in recent years, a member of the Board of Visitors. Professionally, he worked at Shearman & Sterling LLP in New York City from 1966 until his retirement in 2009. He served as head of the Real Estate Group and as Managing Partner of the firm. He was a member of the College of Real Estate Lawyers, the American Bar Association, the Anglo-American Real Property Institute and the Urban Land Institute, as well as a Director of Volunteer Legal Services. Lee had many interests including a life-long fascination with history, law, and politics. He was an avid fisherman, a serious gardener, and an enthusiastic and knowledgeable wine collector. He enjoyed travel with trips to Africa, Asia, and both North and South America, as well as to many parts of Europe. He will be keenly missed by his family and his many friends, including his wife of 28 years, Dorothy McCabe of Stuart; his son, Douglas Kuntz and his wife, Genevra of Nashville, TN; his stepchildren, Laura Murphy and Dan Murphy, both of Brooklyn, NY; his brother, Irwin "Tack" Kuntz and his wife, Jill Ross-Kuntz of San Anselmo, CA; his five grandchildren; and his nieces and nephews and their children. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Contributions in Lee's memory may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice at Treasure Health, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997, www.treasurehealth.org or to the Cancer Research Institute - National Headquarters, 20 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006, www.cancerresearch.org
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 14, 2019