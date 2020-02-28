Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee Maitland Pearce. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1956 - 2020

Lee Maitland Pearce, 63, of London, United Kingdom, died peacefully on February 9, 2020. Lee was born in Princeton, New Jersey on October 21, 1956, to Maitland Worrell Pearce and Mary E. "Betty" Bailey Pearce. Graduating from Hunterdon Central High School in 1974,

Lee's education continued throughout his life, including study at Boston University, Harvard University, Arcosanti and the Boston Architectural Center.



Lee's career in Design and Project Management started in Boston, where he worked for a variety of that city's leading firms: Benjamin Thompson and Associates, Collaborative Design Boston, JPK Designs, Griswold, Heckel & Kelly, Jung/Brannen Associates, CBT Architects, Sasaki Associates, Elkus/Manfredi Architects Ltd. While on a sabbatical from architecture, Lee also completed the Swedish Institute accreditation course as a Massage Therapist.



Lee was recruited to join Gucci Group in 1997, initially as Head of Store Planning for the US, later moving to London when he was appointed Global Head of Store Planning. At Gucci Group Lee worked with the broad brand portfolio including YSL, Gucci, Stella McCartney, McQueen, Bottega Veneta, and Sergio Rossi. Lee moved to Paris in 2003, joining Christian Dior as Global Head of Store Planning. After his time in Paris, Lee returned to London, working as a design consultant.



Away from the demands of travel and work, Lee was an avid gardener, winning local community acclaim for his bountiful planting. As a collector, Lee was particularly interested in photography, working with several talented artists as they grew their visibility. The story of Lee's lifelong joy in music is told through the ticket stubs he kept, dating back to gigs from student days in Boston. Asked which among the many incredible memories stood out, Lee's front row seats to see Bryan Ferry and Roxy Music at Radio City Music Hall and seeing Michael Jackson perform at Madison Square Garden remained special among many.



Lee's wide circle of friends will remember him for his immense creativity and extraordinary wit, always ready to share a story and a laugh. Lee was a thoughtful and supportive presence throughout our lives, whether we needed a shoulder to lean on or a dose of tough love, wrapped in genuine concern. Lee crafted brilliantly written missives, cherished Christmas cards and wonderful conversations.



Lee is survived by two sisters, Janice M. and husband Dr. Mark Luce of Fayetteville NC, Susan H. and husband Arthur Durnan of Laramie WY, niece Jennifer E. and husband Travis Petty, their children Henry, Claire and Jack, of Laramie WY, nephew James A. Durnan of Austin TX. Extended family include, Theresa "Terry" Sheehan of Bullhead City AZ, cousins Jay Pearce and wife Edwina of Danbury CT, Richard "Dick" Bailey and wife Karen of Sun Lakes AZ.



