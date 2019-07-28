LEE PASELTINER

Guest Book
Service Information
I. J. Morris
21 E. DEER PARK ROAD
Dix Hills, NY
11746
(631)-499-6060
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
I. J. Morris
21 E. DEER PARK ROAD
Dix Hills, NY 11746
View Map
Shiva
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
LI Hilton
598 Broadhollow Rd.
Melville, NY
View Map
Shiva
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
LI Hilton
598 Broadhollow Rd.
Melville, NY
View Map
Shiva
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
LI Hilton
598 Broadhollow Rd.
Melville, NY
View Map
Shiva
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
LI Hilton
598 Broadhollow Rd.
Melville, NY
View Map
Obituary
PASELTINER--Lee. Lee, 87, passed away peacefully on July 26 at his home in Parkland, Florida. Beloved husband of Judi, married for 59 years, he was adored by his sons Philip, Michael, Scott, and his grandchildren Daniel, Matthew, Isaac, Ashley, Maya, as well as his extended family, friends, and students. Lee taught biology at Lindenhurst High School for 47 years. He will be sorely missed. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, July 29, at IJ Morris Funerals, 21 East Deer Park Road, Dix Hills. Shiva will be at the LI Hilton, 598 Broadhollow Rd., Melville, Tuesday and Wednesday from 1-4pm and 6-9pm.
Published in The New York Times on July 28, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Dix Hills, NY   (631) 499-6060
