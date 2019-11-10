Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEENDERT GRIJNS. View Sign Service Information Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home 31 Arch Street Greenwich , CT 068306512 (203)-869-1513 Wake 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home 31 Arch Street Greenwich , CT 068306512 View Map Service 7:00 PM Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home 31 Arch Street Greenwich , CT 068306512 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GRIJNS--Leendert C. Leendert (Lane) C. Grijns passed away November 4, in New Orleans. Born December 9, 1937, in Utrecht, The Netherlands, he was the son of Cornelis Dirk Grijns and Lijntje Punt. He received a Masters of Laws from Utrecht University, and also a Masters of Laws from Tulane Law School, as a Fulbright Scholar. He worked as an associate lawyer in admiralty law for Nauta, Dutilh c.s., in Rotterdam. After being general manager of several American banks in London, he then joined NMB Bank as General Manager, and eventually rose to be the Chairman and Regional Manager of the Americas for ING Barings; he was equally the Deputy Chairman Management Committee of ING Barings, London. He was Chairman of the Netherlands Chamber of Commerce in the USA; Chairman of the Institute of International Bankers; Chairman of the Netherland-America Foundation; and Director of the American Friends of the Amsterdam Concertgebouw. In 1992, he was decorated by the Queen of The Netherlands as an Officer in the Order of Oranje-Nassau. As a 40 year resident of Greenwich, CT, he was a member of the Stanwich Club, a longtime member of the Metropolitan Opera Club, and of the Lotos Literary Club. He is survived by his beloved wife Janice Donaldson, originally of New Orleans; by his four sons, of whom he was very proud: David (Dina), of New York; Derek of Greenwich, CT; Andrew of London, England; and his twin brother Julian (Kate) of Westport, CT. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Dylan and Braeden Gerrit Grijns and by Sophie and Ava Grijns. He is survived by his two brothers in The Netherlands, Johannes and Arnold. In New York City, he is survived by a cousin Adriaan Grijns, and by numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins in The Netherlands. A wake will be held on Friday, November 15, at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 31 Arch St., Greenwich, CT, from 5 to 8pm. At 7pm, there will be an opportunity to share thoughts and memories. Donations to .



