LEILA ULLRICH

ULLRICH--Leila Emily Elaine "Elaine," of Katonah, NY, in her 78th year, died peacefully at home on July 23, 2020. Elaine was Cardiac Care Unit Supervisor, Mt. Sinai Hospital, New York City and with her husband Walter A. Ullrich, Jr. (deceased 2013) established and operated Multiplier Industries Corp., 1972 - 2006. Loved by her family Pamela Townsend (James), Jennifer Robinson, Diane Rawlins (Michael) and families of Canada, Suzanne Gardiner (Jason) of Georgia, grandchildren Jennifer, Stephanie, Julian Gardiner. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral at a later date (Clark Assoc. Funeral Home, Katonah, NY). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York and COPD Foundation.





