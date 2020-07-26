1/
LEILA ULLRICH
ULLRICH--Leila Emily Elaine "Elaine," of Katonah, NY, in her 78th year, died peacefully at home on July 23, 2020. Elaine was Cardiac Care Unit Supervisor, Mt. Sinai Hospital, New York City and with her husband Walter A. Ullrich, Jr. (deceased 2013) established and operated Multiplier Industries Corp., 1972 - 2006. Loved by her family Pamela Townsend (James), Jennifer Robinson, Diane Rawlins (Michael) and families of Canada, Suzanne Gardiner (Jason) of Georgia, grandchildren Jennifer, Stephanie, Julian Gardiner. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral at a later date (Clark Assoc. Funeral Home, Katonah, NY). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York and COPD Foundation.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clark Associates Funeral Home
