WYNTER--Lena Osborne, Age 97, died peacefully in her sleep on May 18th, at the Phoenix Rehabilitation Facility, her residence since November 2017 following a stroke. As an RN, psychoanalyst and consultant, in private and public sectors in Jamaica (West Indies) and in New York, having emigrated in 1957, Lena served at Brooklyn Jewish Hospital, Southbeach Psychiatric, New York State and New York City Departments of Mental Health, and the New York State Department of Social Services. She held a BA and MS in Psychology from Marymount Manhattan and Brooklyn Colleges, respectively, an MSc in Community Mental Health from Long Island University, and certifications from American Institute of Psychotherapy & Psychoanalysis and Washington Square Institute of Psychotherapy. In 1962, she co-founded the Jamaica Nurses Group of New York, Inc. to provide Jamaican nursing students with "advanced degree" scholarships. In 2012, Jamaica's Prime Minister Holness honored Lena, and New York State awarded a special citation to the Group. She and her late husband Valentine Rag Wynter raised three children Lori-Ann, Diane, and John who survive her, as do her beloved nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Memorial donations in Lena's name may be made to: jamaicanursesgroup.com
Published in New York Times on Jun. 5, 2020.