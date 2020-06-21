LENNY SCHWARTZ
SCHWARTZ--Lenny, June 18, 1935 - June 1, 2020. A New York Legend. Beloved husband of Fredelle Schwartz for over 61 years. Loving dad of Elyse, Steven (Erica) and David (Heather). Adoring grandfather of six grandchildren, Jason, Joshua, Courtney, Max, Brooke and Summer. Lenny lived life to the fullest and did everything his way. A veteran of the US Army, Attorney, owner of Globe Wholesale Co. and restauranteur, loved being a proud New Yorker. People from all walks of life looked up to him and commonly called him Uncle Lenny because he was a fatherly figure to so many. A memorial service will be held so the volumes of people that loved him can say goodbye in the near future. We love you Lenny !!!!


Published in New York Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
