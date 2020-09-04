LENORE BOTWINOFF

BOTWINOFF-- Lenore "Lee," on September 2, 2020 at age 89, of Lynbrook (formerly of Valley Stream). Devoted mother of Stephen (and mother-in-law of Arlene) and Neil. Adored grandmother of Peter. Loved by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and friends. Beloved wife of the late Philip and sister of the late Doris Malmid (survived by her brother-in-law, Red). Daughter of the late Ruth and William Shapiro. She had a rewarding career as a teacher in the Hewlett Woodmere School District and with her husband was a founding member of Temple Beth Shalom of Valley Stream (Sunrise Jewish Center). She was an active member of the Friedberg JCC in Oceanside. Donations in her memory may be made to Friedberg JCC (friedbergjcc.org
) or Search and Care (searchandcare.org
). She was loved and will be missed by all. Private graveside burial on Friday. Zoom shiva Saturday and Sunday evenings.