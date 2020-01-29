1929 - 2020
FELDMAN – Lenore (Pass), died at home on January 28, 2020. She was born on July 31, 1929 and was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Jerome (Jerry) Feldman, her brother, Sheldon Pass, and her daughter, Patrice Blaustein. Devoted mother of Michael Feldman, Patrice (Bruce) and Matthew Feldman (Diane). She was also the proud grandma of six grandsons: Samuel (Pamela), Daniel, Jason, David, Jeffrey (Ana) and Brian, and great-grandmother of Ada and Elliot. Donations may be made to a charity of your choosing. Graveside services will be at Beth Moses Cemetery, Farmingdale, New York on Friday, January 31 at 10:30 AM.
Published on NYTimes.com from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020