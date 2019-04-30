LAUPHEIMER--Lenore, of Hastings, NY passed away on April 28 at the age of 87. A lifelong learner and teacher, Lenore inspired all who knew her with her enthusiasm, intellect and insight. She attended Wellesley College, leaving midway for a marriage to Buddy for 42 years until his death. Lenore resumed her education as one of the first students at Sarah Lawrence College's continuing education program where she earned both BA and MA degrees. From 1969-1986, Lenore taught history and economics at The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry and chaired the history department. Lenore is survived by her loving children and grandchildren. Donations may be made in her memory to the Tisch MS Research Center of New York.



