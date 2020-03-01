Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEO DUNN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DUNN--Leo James, MD, MSHA Dunn, Leo J. M.D., MSHA was born May 23, 1931 and died February 21, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Leo was born to Molly McDaid Dunn and A. Leo Dunn in Trenton, N.J., soon thereafter the family permanently moved to Kings Park, L.I. Leo attended the Kings Park Central School and then Hofstra University from which he graduated in 1952. He attended Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons where he received the MD degree in 1956. After Internship at the Cincinnati General Hospital he returned to Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital for five years of specialty training in Obstetrics and Gynecology before joining the faculty of the University of Iowa in 1962. In 1967, he was appointed as Professor and Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine (later Virginia Commonwealth University) in Richmond, VA. After 29 years he retired his Chairmanship in 1996 but remained active on the faculty. He obtained a MSHA degree in 1998 at VCU's School of Health Administration and served as the VCU NIH Research Subject Advocate for the Clinical Research Center until 2013. Nationally, he served in many leadership roles including being the President of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG), Director of the Division of Gynecologic Oncology, (ABOG), founding member of the Society of Gynecologic Oncologists, vice president of the Society of Pelvic Surgeons, Chair of the Council of Resident Education (CREOG), President and Treasurer of the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS), Chair of the Accreditation Council of Graduate Medical Education (ACGME), President of American Gynecological and Obstetrical Society (AGOS), President of the American Gynecologic Society (AGS), Regionally and locally, he served as President of the South Atlantic Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (SAAOG), President of the Virginia Obstetrical and Gynecological Society, Vice-Chair of District IV of the American College of Ob-Gyn and, at VCU, served as Interim Dean of the VCU School of Medicine and Chairman of the Board of the MCV Physicians practice plan. He participated in or chaired many national examination committees including National Boards, CREOG In-Training, ABOG basic written and oral exams, ABOG Oncology written and oral exams, and Nurse Practitioner certifying exams of the NCC. Dr. Dunn initiated the obgyn Nurse practitioner training program at MCV in 1975. He was a leader in the advancement of women's health, a compassionate physician and will be greatly missed by family, colleagues and the patients he served. He received numerous awards including designation as a Markle Scholar in Medical Science, Outstanding Alumnus Award of Columbia University, ACOG Distinguished Service Award, MCV Dean's Distinguished Service Award, VCU Distinguished Service Award, ABMS Distinguished Service Award, ACGME Distinguished Service Award, VCU President's Medal and the South Atlantic Association of Ob-Gyn Lifetime Achievement Award. Friends, family and patients established the VCU Leo J. Dunn Chair in Obstetrics and Gynecology, an annual lectureship at VCU and funded a tuition scholarship at Columbia University School of Medicine (Vagelos P&S). He was preceded in death by his loving wife Beatrice Buchanan Dunn in 2017, by his parents and youngest brother William Dunn. He is survived by a daughter Laurie E. Melton (James) of Silver Spring MD, a son Dr. Cary L. Dunn (Heather) of Sarasota, FL, grandsons Sean James of Hermosa Beach, CA and Austin Conrad, Sarasota, , a step-grandson Jamie Melton (Laci), and by his remaining brother Dr. Bernard Dunn, Smithtown, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Leo J. Dunn Chair in Obstetrics and Gynecology. Checks should be made payable to the MCV Foundation (Leo J. Dunn Chair) and mailed to the MCV Foundation, Box 980234, Richmond, VA 23238. A Memorial Service will be held at Westminster Canterbury, 1600 Westbrook Avenue, Richmond, VA, Friday, March 20 at 2pm.



Published in The New York Times on Mar. 1, 2020

