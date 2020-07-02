1/
LEO KADEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LEO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KADEN--Leo, of Hartsdale, NY and Hallandale Beach, FL, passed away on June 30, 2020 at age 92. He was married for 58 years to the love of his life, Elayne, who predeceased him in 2008. He is survived by his loving children, Marcia (Howard) and Alan (Nancy), and five adored grandchildren, Jacob, Rebecca, Jake, Zack and Alyssa. His family is grateful to his wonderful caregiver, Marcia Prophet. A graduate of City College, Leo was devoted to his family and passionate about work, retiring at age 90. Kind, caring and thoughtful, he will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved