KADEN--Leo, of Hartsdale, NY and Hallandale Beach, FL, passed away on June 30, 2020 at age 92. He was married for 58 years to the love of his life, Elayne, who predeceased him in 2008. He is survived by his loving children, Marcia (Howard) and Alan (Nancy), and five adored grandchildren, Jacob, Rebecca, Jake, Zack and Alyssa. His family is grateful to his wonderful caregiver, Marcia Prophet. A graduate of City College, Leo was devoted to his family and passionate about work, retiring at age 90. Kind, caring and thoughtful, he will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store