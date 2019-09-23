SCHENKER--Leo. Holocaust survivor, Leo Schenker died Sunday, September 22nd at age 97 peacefully surrounded by family. Born on November 24, 1921 in Vienna Austria, his remarkable journey to the United States after surviving the Holocaust was nothing short of miraculous. After losing his mother, Rebecca, father, Joseph, and older brother Kurt, Leo managed to escape Nazi occupied Europe and reconnect with his brother Henry in the United States. They both came here with nothing to their names. Mr. Schenker's testimony of the Holocaust was documented by Steven Spielberg for the Shoah Foundation at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum. Leo Schenker was Senior Executive Vice President at Central National Gottesman Inc. He remained with the company for 64 years during which he was responsible for opening and managing 22 international offices. He specialized in the newsprint arena, where he was a principle supplier to newspapers all over the world. He was known throughout the paper industry as a talented business leader. Mr. Schenker was Director Emeritus at EastWest Institute. He was a long-standing member of the EastWest Institute's Board of Directors and served on the Institute's Executive Committee. His greatest passions included world travel, business and his family. Mr. Schenker was described by many as elegant and worldly. He spoke ten languages. Above all, he was a consummate gentleman. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years Livia Schenker; son Curtis Schenker, daughter-in-law Carolyn Schenker, grandchildren: Alexandra, Bradley and Jack. A funeral service to celebrate his extraordinary life will be held at Riverside Chapel, 180 West 76th Street on Tuesday, September 24th at 12:30pm.



