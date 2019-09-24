LEO SCHENKER

Guest Book
  • "I had known Mr Leo Schenker for a few months only as his..."
    - Celda Apellido
Service Information
Riverside Memorial Chapel
180 West 76th Street
New York, NY
10023
(212)-362-6600
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
12:30 PM
Riverside Memorial Chapel
180 West 76th Street
New York, NY 10023
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SCHENKER--Leo. The 92nd Street Y Board of Directors and staff mourn with heavy hearts the passing of Leo Schenker, father of our longtime Board member, Curtis and grandfather of our Emerging Leadership Council member, Alexandra. He will be dearly missed. Our hearts and prayers go out to the entire Schenker family, especially Leo's wife Livia. May they be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. Laurence D. Belfer, Chair Marc S. Lipschultz, Chair Emeritus
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 24, 2019
bullet Holocaust Survivors
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
New York, NY   (212) 362-6600
funeral home direction icon