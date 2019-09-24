SCHENKER--Leo. The 92nd Street Y Board of Directors and staff mourn with heavy hearts the passing of Leo Schenker, father of our longtime Board member, Curtis and grandfather of our Emerging Leadership Council member, Alexandra. He will be dearly missed. Our hearts and prayers go out to the entire Schenker family, especially Leo's wife Livia. May they be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. Laurence D. Belfer, Chair Marc S. Lipschultz, Chair Emeritus
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 24, 2019