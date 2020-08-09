1/
LEOLA MACDONALD
{ "" }
MACDONALD--Leola. "Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom." Marcel Proust. Leola Armour Macdonald, along with her husband Robby and Ashton Hawkins, was a founding member of The Proust Group. Her sparkling smile, warm wit and contagious, cosy charm enlivened all of our meetings for the past 50 years. Every room she ever entered was the better for it. Leola tended all well, especially her husband, our dear friend Robby; her sons, Ian and Colin; and their families. Our souls will ever blossom at the remembrance of her. The Proust Group


Published in New York Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
