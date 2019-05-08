BEERMAN--Justice Leon A, passed away May 6, 2019. Earned a JD at NYU Law School, he presided as a Judge of New York Civil Court and Justice of New York State Supreme Court. Served with distinction in WWII Army Counter Intelligence Corps. Past President Jamaica Estates Association, Past President and Board Chair of Hillcrest Jewish Center. He will be sorely missed by sons Barry, Alen and daughter-in-law Sue, loving grandchildren Audra, Hal and wife Audrey, great-grand- children Brianna, Benji and Ari. Funeral Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00am, Sinai Chapels, 162-05 Horace Harding Expwy., Fresh Meadows.
Published in The New York Times on May 8, 2019