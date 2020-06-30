LEON DEUTSCH

DEUTSCH--Judge Leon, of Monroe Township, NJ, passed away on June 28, 2020, at the age of 96. Judge Deutsch retired in 1990 after serving as a Judge in Family Court, Kings County since 1975. He continued serving as a Judicial Hearing Officer until 2009. From 1950 to 1975, he held positions in the New York State Supreme Court, Kings County. He was active in the Jewish War Veterans and volunteered with many charitable and community organizations. After service in the U.S. Army during WW II, Leon graduated Brooklyn College in 1946 and received his law degree from St. John's University in 1947. He was a lover of natural beauty and history, and cherished his travels all over the world with his wife, Sylvia. He was a lover of books and of words, and was known for elegant prose in his decisions and homilies at family events. He enjoyed classical music, Broadway, ballet, opera, and art. Judge Deutsch is survived by his wife of 73 years, Sylvia, his sons Jack, of Staten Island, NY (Michelle Deutsch), Nathaniel, of Washington, DC, and Jeremy, of Bayside, NY (Wendy Goldman), and his beloved grandchildren, Steven, Lauren, Alexander (Madeline), Jason, and Russell. A graveside service will be limited to the immediate family. Donations in Leon's memory may be made to Congregation Etz Chaim, Monroe Township, NJ, or the Jewish National Fund.





