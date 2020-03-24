Our inimitable, life-loving dad, grandfather, and uncle died very peacefully on March 22nd at the Hebrew Home in Riverdale, NY.
Born on November, 1, 1928 to Henrietta Henig Gersten and Jacob Israel Gersten of Newark, NJ, Leon attended Weequahic High and went on to have a career as a stage manager for Broadway and television, including Sid Caesar's Your Show of Shows. Family, friends and colleagues mattered most to Leon; he was ever-curious about their life experiences and their connections to one another. He relished staying in touch with people he knew, was an engaging conversationalist and loved sharing vivid memories from the past. Leon loved women and was a committed flirt and optimist. He enjoyed life, knew the lyrics to hundreds of show tunes, and often sang with his daughters with great aplomb.He was predeceased by his older brother Herbert and his first wife, Stephanie Frangos-Gersten. He will be missed by his most loving and devoted daughters, Alexandra Gersten Vassilaros and Kate Gersten-Shire; his second wife, Carole Gersten; his oldest brother, Bernard; his son-in-law, Matthew Shire; and his five grandsons Tonio, Luka, and Stefano Vassilaros; Jacob and Theodore Shire. In lieu of flowers, call a friend, sing to someone you love or play the overture of Candide.
Published on NYTimes.com from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020