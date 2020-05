Or Copy this URL to Share

Share LEON's life story with friends and family

Share LEON's life story with friends and family

GLAZER--Leon. Died on May 8th, 2020 of natural causes at the age of 73. Born in Riga, Latvia. Survived by Toby, his loving wife of 46 years, children, Elizabeth and Victor, and sister, Asia Kogan.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store