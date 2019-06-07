HYMAN--Leon Irving, age 91, a longtime resident of Westport, CT passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5th. Mr. Hyman was born in Bridgeport, the son of the late Wolf and Fannie Hyman. Leon served in the United States Army from 1946-1948, and then completed his college education at the Wharton School with a B.S. Degree in Economics. His working career, first with New York Life, and then California Western State Life Insurance, focused on pioneering efforts in the developing field of medical cost containment strategies that led to the creation of health maintenance organizations. His work in this field culminated in leading Met Life's Corporate Health Strategies, which he did until retirement in 1992. Outside of work, Leon pursued his passion as a portrait artist with a specialty in portrait pastel work, inspired very strongly by Degas. He had a wide range of interests, including a passion for ballet that he shared with his wife, opera, classical music, philosophy, mathematics, and the space program. Leon is survived by his beloved wife, Frances Hyman, his devoted sons William Hyman and his wife Sarah and Scott Hyman and his wife Phoebe, and his adored grandchildren Alexandra, Chloe, Sam, and Jonathan. Leon was predeceased by his dear sisters Evelyn Zolan, Shirley Kleinman, and half-sister Hannah. A graveside service will take place on Friday, June 7th at 1pm, directly at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Queens, NY. Shiva will be observed at The Watermark in Bridgeport. Memorial contributions may be made to , please visit: www.lls.org
Published in The New York Times on June 7, 2019