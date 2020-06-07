KORN--Leon. December 30, 1923 - May 27, 2020. Survived by Gloria his wife of 68 years, daughters Lisa Blank(Michael) Diana Wische (Michael) grandchildren Zachary Wische (Jaclyn) Jonathan Wische, Madison Blank and Loren Blank. Lee was a WWII Veteran who attended UC Berkley on the GI Bill. He was Senior VP at Standard Folding Cartons for 58 years, becoming a legend in the packaging industry. He achieved so much in his personal and professional life, but most important was his family and close relationships with friends and clients. He was the rock of his family and will never be forgotten. Donations in his memory can be made to JNF/plant a tree JNF.org
Published in New York Times on Jun. 7, 2020.