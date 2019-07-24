SEGAN--Leon. April 20, 1928 - July 5, 2019. Leon leaves a legacy of two children, Lloyd Segan and Loren Segan, daughter-in-law, Allison Lyon Segan, son-in-law, John Ziaukas, and three adored grandchildren, Emily Segan, Rose Segan, and Gabriel Ziaukas, all of whom gave him great nachas. His memorial service will take place tomorrow, Thursday July 25th - 10am at The Princeton Club. Following the service, Shiva will be held at the home of Marc and Francine Segan between 6:30pm and 9pm. In lieu of flowers, and food, please contribute to Leo Baeck Temple's Kalsman Library Fund (310) 476-2861 or Southern Poverty Law Center (334) 956-8408.
Published in The New York Times on July 24, 2019