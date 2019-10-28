SMITH--Leon. Australian-American sculptor Leon Smith passed away on October 27th at the age of 86 at his home in Ancramdale, NY, after a 16-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. He sculpted up until the last months of his life. Leon Smith is survived by his wife and loving, 56-year companion in art and life, Elaine; also his devoted son, Daniel, and daughter-in-law, Lauren; daughter, Jessica, and grandchildren David, Julia, Benjamin, Ziggy and Nergu; brother Cyril Smith and sister Esther Gans and brother-in-law Maurice Gans, of Sydney, Australia, and sister Sally Smith, of Melbourne, Australia; nieces and nephews Jamie, Alex, Avie, Debbie, Naomi, Jonathan, Allon and Dana and their families. Services will be held on Tuesday, October 29th, 11:00am the chapel at Temple Israel Cemetery in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 28, 2019