SOKOLOFF--Leon, MD, Professor Emeritus of Pathology at Stony Brook University, died March 22 in his 100th year. His exceptional career included two decades at the NIH and many awards for his scientific research. Predeceased by his first wife, Barbara; survived by his second wife, Beverly, the children, grandchildren, and a great- granddaughter. Donations in his memory may be made to Stony Brook University Health Sciences Library or American Committee for the Weizmann Institute of Science.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 7, 2019