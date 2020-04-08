BROCHIN--Leona Nelkin, born April 28, 1932, died at her home in Manhattan on April 4. Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Leona was a proud and devoted alumna of Mount Holyoke College. She achieved success in numerous endeavors during her long life. She was an elementary and graduate school teacher and a scholar, earning two Master's Degrees from Columbia University. Leona was also a successful businesswoman, taking over the commercial real estate business started by her father. And she was a philanthropist, serving on the board of the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College and its executive committee for many years. Biographical facts aside, Leona was brilliant and warm, kind and welcoming. She had a wonderful sense of humor which included a silly side that endeared her to her friends and family. She is survived by her loving husband, Murry; her children, James (Lisa Stern), Nathaniel (Kathleen), and Esther, and her beloved grandchildren, Emily, Arielle, Jordan, Samuel, and Ethan. In light of the current health situation, the funeral will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Mary and Samuel Nelkin Scholarship Fund at Mount Holyoke College and the Leona and Murry Brochin Scholarship at the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College.



