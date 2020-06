Or Copy this URL to Share

SPECTOR--Leona D. Peacefully April 10, 2020. Widow of Philip J. Spector, (September 12, 2001), beloved mother of Susan, Linda (Peter Jacobson), and Warren (Caroline), grandmother of Alexander and Hannah (Steven Blumenfeld). Also will be missed by cousins, nieces, nephews, and colleagues and students from a long educational career.





