BAKER--Leonard Morton, age 85, a resident of Westport for the past 40 years, passed away at his home on Saturday, January 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Dr. Baker was born in Medford, Massachusetts, a son of the late Abraham and Sarah (Cohen) Baker, and was the Senior Vice President and Chief Technical Officer at Praxair Corporation. He received a BS in Chemical Engineering from Harvard in 1956, and a PhD in Physical Organic Chemistry from M.I.T. in 1959. Dr. Baker was a member of Temple Israel of Westport, and served on the Board of Rogers Corporation. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth Baker, his devoted sons, Charles of New York, NY, Drew of White Plains, NY, Doug of Westport, CT, and by his adored grandchildren, Matthew, Eric, Haley, Griffin, Daphne and Jacob. Funeral services were held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Temple Israel Cemetery in Norwalk. Memorial contributions may be made to the .



