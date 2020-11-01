BERNSTEIN--Leonard S. Leonard S. Bernstein, age 89, died peacefully October 25 at home in Westbury, New York, surrounded by his family. The cause was a brain tumor, which was recently diagnosed. Leonard was an accomplished business owner manufacturing children's clothing and a successful author of six books, including his most recent collection of short stories "The Man Who Wanted to Buy a Heart". His writing was published in The New York Times, Life magazine, The Saturday Evening Post, and The Wall Street Journal, among others. His book "The Official Guide to Wine Snobbery" was translated into six languages. His short story collection was reviewed as "terse, funny, poignant, honest." The apparel company, Candlesticks, Inc., was founded in 1928 by his father, and operated in New York and Pennsylvania continuously as a family-owned business for almost 90 years. Leonard is survived by his three children, Audrey, Lawrence, and Laura, and six grandchildren: Saskia, Daniel, Isabel, Sonya, Jacob and Julia. His wife Rita, who he met at age 18, died in 2002. Born in Brooklyn, a graduate of James Madison High School, Leonard graduated from the University of Michigan. Leonard was an ardent supporter of literary quarterlies, civil rights organizations such as the ACLU and a longtime member of The New York Wine & Food Society. He loved his weekday racquetball matches, weekend tennis games, beach volleyball and all the joys of decades of family summer rentals in Amagansett. He delighted in visiting art galleries and museums in New York and internationally, and was especially drawn to Renaissance art. Decisions of the U.S. Supreme Court and issues of social justice were a frequent discussion topic, and he cherished a spirited debate and a glass of fine wine. Leonard had an independent and stubborn style. He had an unshakeable belief in persistence, determination, and integrity, and a notable sweet tooth. He was a great and loyal friend. There was a private graveside ceremony for family.





