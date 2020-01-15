Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Charles Maximon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1926 - 2020

Leonard Charles Maximon died peacefully at the age of 94 on the morning of January 4, 2020. He was the widow of Marie-Cécile Louvet whom he married in 1991 and is survived by loving cousins and his step-daughters, Marie-Cécile's children Sybil Francis, Corinna-Barbara Francis and Gaetane Franics. He was born January 1, 1926 in Greenwich Village New York to Selma Cohen and Harry Maximon. Leonard enrolled at Oberlin College in 1942, but his studies were put on hold in 1944 when he enlisted in the Navy, becoming a 2nd Class Radioman. He returned to Oberlin to complete his undergraduate degree in Physics after the war and in 1952 was awarded a Ph.D. in Theoretical Physics from Cornell University, where Hans Bethe, who would later win the Nobel Prize in Physics, was his principal thesis advisor and became a lifelong friend. "Max", as he was affectionately known by many, went on to teach and do research at Brown University, the Norwegian Technical University and the University of Manchester, England. He joined the National Bureau of Standards in 1958, where he remained for over two decades. In 1980, he started his "second" career in teaching and research at George Washington University.



Leonard and Marie-Cécile enjoyed dividing their time between their beloved Surry, Maine; Paris, France; and Scottsdale, Arizona residences where they enjoyed family, friends and the local cuisines. Leonard cared for Marie-Cécile during her illness and remained in Scottsdale following her death in November 2015, seeking opportunities to find meaning and purpose in his life. Early in his career Leonard had discovered a love of working with youth, and devoted summers and other opportunities to young people. After meeting Marie-Cécile, he helped develop mathematics projects for her first to fifth grade students in the first of its kind French Immersion program created by Marie-Cécile at the Four Corners Elementary School in Maryland. His gift for working with young people became the basis of his final and for him very meaningful endeavor when he leapt at the opportunity to volunteer with the Arizona State University Herberger Young Scholars Academy (HYSA) for gifted students in Phoenix, supporting students in physics, theater, French, math and in any way he could to make himself "useful" as he would say. He became an integral part of the community, building strong friendships with faculty and HYSA families.



Leonard was showered with many prestigious awards and professional successes, but the greatest gift for him was connection to others. He would have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and recognition expressed by family and friends after his death. Leonard's family thanks the many people who have reached out to share their memories and affection for Leonard. His ashes will be joined with those of his wife, Marie-Cécile in the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix. He touched so many lives and had such great impact in his field of science over the course of his 94 years. He will be deeply missed by friends and family.

