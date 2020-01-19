CREO--Leonard E. (1923-2019) beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully surrounded by family following a brief illness on December 18, 2019 in Ross-on-Wye, United Kingdom. He is survived by wife Gillian, daughters Claudia Creo, Francesca Creo (Ronald L. Pettiway), Cristina Creo (Forest Flanigan), Clare Creo (Lilian Damour), Annie Creo (Graeme Anderton), and Karen Hilton (Simon Hilton); grandchildren Andrea Creo Towle, Chelsea Creo Sharon, Danielle A. Pettiway, Juliette Damour, Christopher Damour, Harry Creo Hilton, and Kate Taylor Hilton; and great-grandchildren Ekijah Creo Christianson, Vayla Creo Paquet, and Catalina Creo Jacobs, as well as many other relatives and loved ones. Creo was born in New York in 1923. He studied at the Art Students League in New York. He served in the U.S. army during World War II and was severely injured, receiving citations for his bravery including the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster and the Purple Heart. Creo was an accomplished and critically acclaimed painter, sculptor, muralist, and graphic printer, whose work was regularly exhibited in galleries around the world including Rome, London, New York, Montreal, and Los Angeles throughout his long career. He spent his early years in Mexico City and in Florence and Rome, developing his skills and learning from many of the most recognized artists of his time, including David Alfaro Siquieros and Pietro Annigoni. During those years, his distinctive style developed and his talent was increasingly recognized. Later in his life, he moved to Ross-on-Wye and continued painting, sculpting, and creating every day. His works are in museums and homes throughout the world, bringing great joy to those who own and see them. He was a formidable athlete, starting race walking at the age of 60 and competing in grueling endurance events that earned him many world records in his age group. Throughout his life, and up to his very last days, he continued to master new skills, explore new ideas and create new theories about life, people and the world. Memorial services were held in early January in Ross- on-Wye. Creo's thoughts on life, aging and art can be seen in this documentary about him from 2012. https://vimeo.com/59849515
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 19, 2020