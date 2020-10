Or Copy this URL to Share

DAVNER--Leonard, passed away on September 26 at the age of 85. Born in Brooklyn, he attended Erasmus High School, Brooklyn College (BA, Economics & History) and served in the U.S. Army ('54-'56). Following, he spent his 40+ year career in the women's apparel business. He will be missed by his children as well as all those who knew and loved him.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store